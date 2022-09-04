YEIDA freed 12,45,820 sq mtrs of land in 5 months

Lucknow: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has freed 12,45,820 square metres of land worth ₹12,458,200,000 ( ₹12.4 billion) in five months between April 1 and August 24 this year. The market rate of the land was estimated at ₹10,000 per square metre, said a government spokesperson.

A presentation made by YEIDA before chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently revealed that the authority served notices to as many as 1,250 people in 415 cases, while issuing demolition orders and subsequently carrying it out in 2019. The authority also got FIRs registered against 79 individuals and initiated action in the remaining cases, said the spokesperson.

Encroachments were removed in Jhajhar and Inayatpur villages of Bulandshahr, Dorpuri, Khandeha and Simrauthi villages of Aligarh, Mirtana and Paunigaon Bangar villages of Mathura and Dankaur village of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The demolition of encroachments on such a huge area assumes significance as the Uttar Pradesh government has lined up a series of ambitious development projects in YEIDA area. The projects include Jewar International Airport, Medical Device Park, Toy Park, Data Centre Park, Film City, Logistics Hub, Apparel Park, electronics manufacturing cluster and Heritage City.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had recently directed law enforcing agencies to remove all illegal structures, including unauthorised parking lots, from streets to curb accidents and the YEIDA action was in sync with the his government’s policy, said the spokesperson. He added that the Uttar Pradesh police had attached and demolished properties worth over ₹3,190 crore, mostly belonging to mafia and gangsters, since 2018.