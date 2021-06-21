Yoga Day: UP CM appeals to people to follow Covid protocol

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath have greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the 7th International Yoga Day on Monday.

The chief minister has requested everyone to follow Covid protocols and maintain social distancing, according to a press statement. He has also called upon everyone to celebrate Yoga Day inside their homes.

“It is because of the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that our ancient science of yoga has got international recognition. This year’s theme of International Yoga Day is yoga for wellness,” he said on Sunday.

In her message, governor Anandiben Patel said, “Yoga is essential in increasing the immunity of the body and it creates balance of the body with nature.”

“Yoga is a precious gift to the world by India,” she added.

The chief minister would celebrate the Yoga Day at his residence from 7am. There would be a number of competitions at the division and district levels. The state government has appealed to everyone to do yoga at home and upload their videos online.