Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yoga sessions being organised in 400 parks in Lucknow
lucknow news

Yoga sessions being organised in 400 parks in Lucknow

Ahead of 8th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, state government is organizing special sessions at Lucknow parks from 6 to 8 am for the residents
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is providing facilities like water and sanitation at the parks to Yoga enthusiasts. (Pic for representation)
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is providing facilities like water and sanitation at the parks to Yoga enthusiasts. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jun 15, 2022 10:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A large number of Lucknowites are actively taking part in Yoga sessions organised in 400 parks of the city in the run up to the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21, said officials.

For the last two days special yoga sessions are being organised from 6 to 8 am for the residents under the supervision of experts. The government has appointed one yoga expert and one trainer in every park for conducting the yoga sessions that would continue till June 21 as part of Amrit Yoga Week.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar and municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi too have participated in these sessions.

The theme of this year is “Yoga for Humanity” which has been decided by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has called on the officials to connect common man with Yoga.

Municipal Commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is providing facilities like water and sanitation to the Yoga enthusiasts in the state capital.”

Amarjeet Yadav, head of department of Yoga at Lucknow University said, “This year over 120 yoga instructors have been provided by us. It’s an honour for Lucknow University that its students are teaching Yoga in various educational institutes and helping everyone understand various aspects of Yoga.”

He said, “We are excited to know that Union Minister Smriti Irani is expected to participate in Yoga session organised on June 21 at Lucknow Residency and our experts would be present there to guide the participants. Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav is expected to participate in Yoga programme in Ayodhya.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out