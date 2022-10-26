Yogi Adityanath asks for zero tolerance policy against land mafia

Directing officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against the land mafia, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked for a drive to be launched to identify influential people occupying land of the poor.

Following a spate of complaints about illegal possession of land at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur, the chief minister directed the officials to take strict action against such people illegally occupying land. He asked the officials for speedy and satisfactory redress of grievances of the people.

“Habitual land grabbers should be labelled as land mafia and strict action should be taken against them. People who encroach on the land of any poor (person) should face punitive action so that it serves as a lesson to them,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“No encroachment should be there on government or poor people’s properties. Also, if a poor person is found residing on government land, arrangements should be made for his rehabilitation and providing them benefits of the welfare schemes they are eligible for,” Yogi Adityanath said to officials Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan in Gorakhpur.

“Also, people should be made aware not to encroach on government land,” he said.

He heard the complaints of around 250 people on the final day of his three-day visit to Gorakhpur.

Most of the complaints were about forcible possession of land of the poor. There were also many requests for financial help for treatment of complex diseases.

The chief minister handed over a cheque for ₹2 lakh to a paralysis patient, Dileep Shah, resident of Chhote Qazipur locality.

Yogi Adityanath also assured Dilip Shah that his medical care will not be hindered by a lack of funding on the part of the government and that more money will be given if required.

Shah thanked the CM for the timely support extended to him and said that the assistance has freed him from a big worry.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, he initiated the lighting of 11,000 earthen lamps at Mansarovar in Gorakhnath temple. He also took part in the programme Ek Diya Shaheedon Ke Naam organised by the Bhojpuri Association of India to pay tribute to martyrs.

