Lucknow News
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath asks heads of selection boards to provide 10,000 government jobs in 100 days

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with chairpersons of selection boards, asks them to clear backlog and start the process of fresh recruitments soon
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 10:15 PM IST
ByRajesh Kumar Singh, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday set a target of providing 10,000 government jobs to youths in 100 days.

He issued the directive at a meeting with the chairpersons of selection boards. He asked them to expedite the recruitment process, clear the backlog and start the process of fresh recruitments soon.

Yogi Adityanath also directed the chairpersons to maintain transparency and complete all recruitments within a time frame while taking special care in selection of the agencies for conducting tests.

All the selection boards will coordinate with the state home department before conducting all recruitment examinations, Yogi Adityanath said.

The recruitment process should not be long, he said, adding that examination results should be announced on schedule. Care should be taken in the selection of examination centres, he added.

The selection boards should use technology in the recruitment process, he said. Monitoring should be done to maintain the integrity of recruitment examinations, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Those who attended Thursday’s meeting included the chairpersons of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, the UP Subordinate Service Selection Board, the Police Recruitment Board, the Higher Education Services Selection Board, the Secondary Education Services Selection Board, besides the chief secretary and the additional chief secretaries of appointments and personnel, higher education and secondary education departments.

After taking oath for his second term on March 25, Yogi Adityanath had directed officials to remember the points of the BJP’s Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra- 2022 (manifesto).

He had asked them to achieve all the targets set in the Sankalp Patra within five years. The BJP had promised to provide employment to the youths in the Sankalp Patra. Immediately after taking the reins of the state again, CM Yogi Adityanath has started working on the fulfilment of promises to the people, said a state government spokesperson.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rajesh Kumar Singh

Rajesh Kumar Singh is a special correspondent at HT Lucknow. He covers State Home Department, State Police, Central police agencies,BSP, Health Department, UP Chief Electoral Officer, Irrigation Department, Mining and, Lokayukta. ...view detail

