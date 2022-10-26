Yogi Adityanath asks health department officials to stay vigilant, check dengue

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed health department officials to remain extra cautious to check the spread of dengue and communicable diseases.

He also asked the officials to ensure availability of beds, medicines and other essential facilities in hospitals.

The chief minister was reviewing the dengue situation and containment initiatives at a meeting with health department officials.

“We have to remain constantly alert as far as dengue is concerned,” Yogi Adityanath said and added that an information, education and communication strategy must be adopted to prevent the spread of the viral fever.

The health department should create awareness among the public to check the dengue menace, Yogi Adityanath said.

Asking the principal secretary (Health) to be constantly vigilant, he said: “There should be no shortage of beds in hospitals. Also, make sure that medicines are available in plenty in hospitals and the patients receive proper treatment in time.”

Earlier, the chief minister had directed the health department to set up isolation wards in all medical colleges and district hospitals of the state for dengue and communicable diseases.

The chief minister also stressed on routine vaccination of children, especially in the identified high priority districts. “Along with fixing accountability for vaccination, there is a need to be more focused and speedy vaccination. Vaccination of every child should be ensured. The areas in which vaccination has not been done so far, the programme should be carried forward along with monitoring,” he said.

He also directed officials to make arrangements for early detection and treatment of TB under the Nikshay Yojana. The eligible patients should be linked with Nikshay Mitra, he said.

