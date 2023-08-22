Ram temple will be crowning glory of Kalyan Singh’s legacy: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Kalyan Singh preferred to dedicate himself to the more important task of serving Lord Ram than to remain comfortably seated on the chief minister’s chair.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath with Union home minister Amit Shah and others at Kalyan Singh’s second death anniversary function in Aligarh on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

This “sacrifice” was a mark of his deep commitment to his ideals, Adityanath said at a ceremony in Aligarh on Kalyan Singh’s second death anniversary in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and others.

He also said the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya would be the crowning glory of Kalyan Singh’s legacy.

“The Ram Temple would mark the realisation of Babuji Kalyan Singhji’s dream and would bring solace to his soul. It would be the crowning glory of Kalyan Singh’s legacy,” he said.

“The double engine government in U.P. is working to realise Babuji’s dreams. Sites like Ayodhya, Kashi and Braj are attracting huge number of devotees now,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister added: “Today we are commemorating the death anniversary of Kalyan Singh as ‘Hindu Gaurav Divas’. We all know that in 1991 when the BJP administration was established under Kalyan Singh’s leadership, a climate of safety and sound governance was established in the state. Today is a day of beautiful coincidence because it is both Nag Panchami, a holy festival, and World Entrepreneurship Day.”

He also highlighted Kalyan Singh’s affection for Aligarh, which has his home assembly constituency of Atrauli, currently represented by his grandson Sandeep Singh, who is an Uttar Pradesh minister.

Yogi Adityanath said Kalyan Singh had given a boost to the traditional lock and hardware industry of Aligarh when as the chief minister of UP in 1991, he had gifted this city with the “Tala Nagri project”.

Adityanath added that Aligarh district is slated to be a model of the ‘One District One Industry’ scheme, which he said is the hallmark of Uttar Pradesh’s development.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary and Union minister Piyush Goyal also spoke on the occasion. Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia was also present.

Kalyan Singh’s son Etah MP Rajveer Singh was also present.