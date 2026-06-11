Yogi Adityanath congratulates Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected PM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, right, being received by BJP leader Tarun Chugh, on his arrival before a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Describing the achievement as a reflection of the people’s trust and support, the chief minister said, “This milestone is a collective expression of the trust, affection, and blessings of the people of India. May the prime minister’s tireless dedication to nation-building continue to script new chapters of India’s progress, prestige, and strength. Having completed 4,399 consecutive days in office as an elected Prime Minister, Shri Modi has become the longest-serving public leader to hold the post.”

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The chief minister wrote on X, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the guiding force of Amrit Kaal and a leader continuously devoted to the service, security, and prosperity of 1.45 billion Indians, deserves heartfelt congratulations on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history. This unprecedented milestone in Indian democracy is a collective expression of the trust, affection, and blessings of the people of the country.”

He further wrote: “History rarely witnesses moments when a leader becomes not merely the head of a government, but a symbol of the consciousness of an entire era. This recognition is a tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, foresight, and commitment to the nation that have connected millions of Indians with the dream of Viksit Bharat.”

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{{^usCountry}} “It is my earnest wish that the prime minister’s unwavering dedication to national service continues to write new chapters of India’s progress, prestige and strength,” the chief minister wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is my earnest wish that the prime minister’s unwavering dedication to national service continues to write new chapters of India’s progress, prestige and strength,” the chief minister wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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