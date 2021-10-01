Yogi Adityanath distributes appointment letters to naib tehsildars

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to newly selected naib tehsildars in Lucknow on Friday.

“Today, appointments are not made looking at the caste, religion, region or the face of an individual. Employees are now appointed solely on the basis of talent, qualification and merit in a transparent matter,” he said at the programme at Lok Bhavan in the state capital.

Fifteen of the 110 naib tehsildars received the appointment letters from the chief minister himself.

“The state government has conducted the selection process fairly, so we expect all of you will also work with honesty and remain accountable to the common man. In the last four-and-a-half years appointment letters have been given to 4.5 lakh youths. The state is now getting the benefit of their talent and energy,” Yogi Adityanath added.

He also said Uttar Pradesh, which was in the 16th or the 17th position in the national rankings earlier, was now second in the ease of doing business.

It was also the second largest economy of India, Yogi Adityanath added.

“We are committed to making Uttar Pradesh the country’s biggest economy,” he said.

Calling for people’s support, Yogi Adityanath said the state government alone cannot take the state to new heights.

He also said the role of naib tehsildars had become more important as most of the cases were first reported at the tehsil level.

Earlier, people had to wait for many years for mutation of land in their name, but the present government ensured mutation of around 13 lakh plots of land in a special campaign, he said.

Ninety per cent of disputes can be solved through mediation and tehsildars have a role to play in this, he said.

Stating that five expressways were being constructed in Uttar Pradesh, he said these would form the backbone of the economy.

Yogi Adityanath said , “Uttar Pradesh has the same system and the resources that it had before 2017, but the functioning of the government has changed.”