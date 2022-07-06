Yogi Adityanath for task force in every Uttar Pradesh district to check evasion of state taxes

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said a task force should be constituted in every district to check evasion of state taxes in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath also called for planned efforts in a mission mode to achieve the ₹1.50 lakh crore revenue collection target in 2022-23. He was viewing a presentation about the state taxes on Wednesday.

Yogi Adityanath said raids should be conducted to check tax evasion. Tax collection should be made from coaching services, banquet halls, besides rentals in malls and big commercial complexes by bringing them into the tax net, the chief minister said.

A direct dialogue should be held at regular intervals for revenue collection with officers in the field, he suggested. He himself would hold such a dialogue in the next 15 days, Yogi Adityanath added.

Noting that there was a consistent increase in Goods and Service Tax (GST) collections, he said the state government made a total revenue collection of ₹98,107 crore in 2021-2022. This included GST, GST compensation and VAT (Value Added Tax), he said. There was a need for further improvement in the situation, he said.

The chief minister said tax collections made in the first quarter indicated that efforts were being made in the right direction.

Observing that GST was a consumption-based tax system, he said per capita income, GSDP and GDP growth were reflected in revenue collections and hence efforts were needed to bring about increase in consumption.

The state government received encouraging results following efforts to increase the tax base, he said.

He also said the number of registered traders with GST had reached 17.44 lakh now. He said this was the highest number of registrations in the country and efforts should be made to take this number to 30 lakh in one year.

CONDUCT RAIDS TO CHECK PETROL, DIESEL ADULTERATION: CM

He said there were complaints of adulteration in petrol and diesel and raids should be conducted to check this. He also said help of the STF and the police may be sought if needed. The online GST system had made sufficient data of different types available and the same should be used for revenue collection, the chief minister.

He also said IT tools and artificial intelligence should be used for analysis.

Priority should be given to investigate cases of registered traders using and generating e-way bill, he added.

The turnover of non-filers should be scrutinised and, in such cases, tax should be deposited by getting returns filed, he added.