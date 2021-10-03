Yogi Adityanath for withdrawal of all Epidemic Act cases

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked for withdrawal of all cases filed under the Epidemic Act over violation of Covid-19 protocols in the larger public interest.

He also asked the officials concerned to soon submit a list of police personnel involved in unauthorised activities, those having poor service records, and the tainted ones. He said they will face stringent action.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting, Yogi Adityanath asked the home department to act on both the instructions, including , taking all necessary action for withdrawal of all cases filed for violation of the Epidemic Act.

Regarding Covid-19 and vaccination, Yogi said that the state administered a total of 10.91 crore Covid vaccination doses so far. He also said 31 districts of the state had no active Covid case while 21 had only one active case each.

In the last 24 hours, 1.73 lakh Covid tests were done and 66 districts did not report any fresh case. Thirteen Covid cases were reported from the remaining nine districts. The state currently has 159 active cases.