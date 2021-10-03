Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath for withdrawal of all Epidemic Act cases
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath for withdrawal of all Epidemic Act cases

Published on Oct 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (FILE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked for withdrawal of all cases filed under the Epidemic Act over violation of Covid-19 protocols in the larger public interest.

He also asked the officials concerned to soon submit a list of police personnel involved in unauthorised activities, those having poor service records, and the tainted ones. He said they will face stringent action.

Chairing a Covid-19 review meeting, Yogi Adityanath asked the home department to act on both the instructions, including , taking all necessary action for withdrawal of all cases filed for violation of the Epidemic Act.

Regarding Covid-19 and vaccination, Yogi said that the state administered a total of 10.91 crore Covid vaccination doses so far. He also said 31 districts of the state had no active Covid case while 21 had only one active case each.

In the last 24 hours, 1.73 lakh Covid tests were done and 66 districts did not report any fresh case. Thirteen Covid cases were reported from the remaining nine districts. The state currently has 159 active cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yogi orders withdrawal of all cases of Pandemic Act in UP

Congress Central Manifesto Committee holds meeting in Lucknow

Lucknow Hanuman temple priests booked for contractor’s murder

Yogi reviews arrangements ahead of PM Modi’s Lucknow visit
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP