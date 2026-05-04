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Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’, assures redressal of public grievances

Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’, assures redressal of public grievances

Published on: May 04, 2026 12:04 pm IST
PTI |
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Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janata Darshan' here, interacting with people from across the state and assuring them that all genuine grievances would be addressed promptly.

Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’, assures redressal of public grievances

During the programme, the chief minister met complainants and reviewed their issues, reiterating the government's commitment to resolving legitimate concerns.

Adityanath also interacted with children who had accompanied their parents and inquired about their education.

Upon learning that some of them were yet to be enrolled in school, he urged parents to ensure their admission.

"The government is providing facilities, but it is your responsibility to educate your children. Only educated children can build a prosperous India," he said.

Highlighting improvements in the education sector over the past nine years, the chief minister said that quality education is being provided at both primary and secondary levels.

He said that students in primary are receiving financial assistance of 1,200 for uniforms, books, shoes and other essentials, along with nutritious mid-day meals.

He instructed revenue, administrative and police officials to jointly examine such cases, ensure appropriate action, and keep the government informed. "Such complaints will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’, assures redressal of public grievances
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’, assures redressal of public grievances
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