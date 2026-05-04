Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a 'Janata Darshan' here, interacting with people from across the state and assuring them that all genuine grievances would be addressed promptly.

Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’, assures redressal of public grievances

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During the programme, the chief minister met complainants and reviewed their issues, reiterating the government's commitment to resolving legitimate concerns.

Adityanath also interacted with children who had accompanied their parents and inquired about their education.

Upon learning that some of them were yet to be enrolled in school, he urged parents to ensure their admission.

"The government is providing facilities, but it is your responsibility to educate your children. Only educated children can build a prosperous India," he said.

Highlighting improvements in the education sector over the past nine years, the chief minister said that quality education is being provided at both primary and secondary levels.

He said that students in primary are receiving financial assistance of ₹1,200 for uniforms, books, shoes and other essentials, along with nutritious mid-day meals.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} At the 'Janata Darshan', several youths also raised concerns regarding employment. The chief minister said that more than nine lakh youths have been provided government jobs in the last nine years through a transparent and fair recruitment process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the 'Janata Darshan', several youths also raised concerns regarding employment. The chief minister said that more than nine lakh youths have been provided government jobs in the last nine years through a transparent and fair recruitment process. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He added that the government is set to carry out fresh recruitment drives across departments this year, which would benefit lakhs of job aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the government is set to carry out fresh recruitment drives across departments this year, which would benefit lakhs of job aspirants. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "You only need to prepare with dedication. There is no need to approach anyone. There is no place for recommendations in our government. If you have merit, you will definitely get a job," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "You only need to prepare with dedication. There is no need to approach anyone. There is no place for recommendations in our government. If you have merit, you will definitely get a job," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking a strict view of complaints related to illegal land encroachments, Adityanath directed officials to conduct immediate investigations and take stringent action against those found guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking a strict view of complaints related to illegal land encroachments, Adityanath directed officials to conduct immediate investigations and take stringent action against those found guilty. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He instructed revenue, administrative and police officials to jointly examine such cases, ensure appropriate action, and keep the government informed. "Such complaints will not be tolerated under any circumstances," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON