Tech can take specialty health care services to remote areas: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 11:13 PM IST

Chief minister inaugurates Varian Edge Machine for cancer care, telemedicine facility and virtual ICU facility for three districts - Maharajganj, Prayagraj and Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said technology could help take specialty health care services to remote areas, even if highly qualified doctors hesitate to stay there for long.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Varian Edge Machine for cancer care at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow on Thursday. (HT Photo)
“Shortage of specialist doctors is well known. Highly qualified doctors hesitate in going to remote areas, and in such a situation, technology is an option. Through this, we can provide better treatment in rural and remote areas,” he said after inaugurating new services at Medanta Hospital here.

The CM inaugurated Varian Edge Machine for cancer care, telemedicine facility and virtual ICU facility in three districts - Maharajganj, Prayagraj and Ayodhya by Medanta.

“Telemedicine can provide best of services in far-off places. If we provide training to doctors and technicians, they can facilitate patients via this facility. Even virtual ICUs can run via technology, and this will reduce patient load on hospitals in Lucknow,” he added.

“During Covid period, we had started virtual ICUs, which were a success,” Adityanath said.

Earlier, people had to go to Mumbai and Delhi for treatment. But with the PM getting a unit of Tata hospital started in Varanasi, expert treatment is being provided, and in three years, over 21,000 patients had been provided treatment, said the CM,

Adityanath said public representatives and MLAs could also give assistance of 20 to 25 lakh annually for the treatment of patients from their own funds. “Our government ensures no one dies due to lack of funds for treatment. Today, there is no dearth of money for treatment, but quality health services are essential,” he said.

