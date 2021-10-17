Yogi Adityanath launches 611 crore projects for Shravasti, Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹611 crore for Shravasti and Bahraich districts of Uttar Pradesh through the virtual medium on Sunday.

The projects include 87 worth over ₹390 crore for Shravasti and 144 worth ₹221 crore for Bahraich.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the two districts on Sunday but the helicopter could not land due to inclement weather conditions and returned to Lucknow.

Later, Yogi Adityanath addressed people of both Shravasti and Bahraich through the virtual medium.

Stating that both the districts have historical importance, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Shravasti is a holy place for Buddhists while Bahraich is associated with the sage Balark and also witnessed the valour of Maharaja Suheldev.

It is said that Lord Buddha spent most of the ‘chaturmas’ (a holy period of four months) in Shravasti.

The people in the country as well across the world look at Shravasti with immense faith, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, adding that it is the focal point of the four districts of the Devipatan division. The division has three aspirational districts including Shravasti. The government has made a concrete action plan for the development of these districts, Yogi Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched several projects to give a thrust to tourism in Shravasti and the construction of a new airport is progressing rapidly, he said.

He said Bahraich has a special significance from the point of view of spirituality and culture, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the construction of a memorial at the historic victory site of Maharaja Suheldev.

This memorial will emerge as a new tourist centre, adding to the pride and dignity of people of Bahraich, he said.

The Prime Minister has given the mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” for the development of the country and the state, the chief minister said, adding that the central and state governments were working to improve the life of every citizen without any discrimination.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme, 42 lakh poor families have been provided houses in the state, he said. In Bahraich, housing has been provided to 1,36,105 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 8,462 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and 2,049 beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, he said.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 4,85,384 individual toilets have been constructed in Bahraich. Similarly, 1,036 community toilets have been also built in the district, he said. These toilets have become an important means of protecting women’s dignity along with realising the vision that each citizen remains healthy, Yogi Adityanath said.