Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath launches 611 crore projects for Shravasti, Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath launches 611 crore projects for Shravasti, Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh

The projects launched by UP CM Yogi Adityanath include 87 worth over ₹390 crore for Shravasti and 144 worth ₹221 crore for Bahraich
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit Shravasti and Bahraich but his helicopter had to return to Lucknow due to inclement weather. Later, he launched projects and addressed people through the virtual medium. (FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 09:20 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth 611 crore for Shravasti and Bahraich districts of Uttar Pradesh through the virtual medium on Sunday.

The projects include 87 worth over 390 crore for Shravasti and 144 worth 221 crore for Bahraich.

Yogi Adityanath was scheduled to visit the two districts on Sunday but the helicopter could not land due to inclement weather conditions and returned to Lucknow.

Later, Yogi Adityanath addressed people of both Shravasti and Bahraich through the virtual medium.

Stating that both the districts have historical importance, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said Shravasti is a holy place for Buddhists while Bahraich is associated with the sage Balark and also witnessed the valour of Maharaja Suheldev.

It is said that Lord Buddha spent most of the ‘chaturmas’ (a holy period of four months) in Shravasti.

The people in the country as well across the world look at Shravasti with immense faith, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, adding that it is the focal point of the four districts of the Devipatan division. The division has three aspirational districts including Shravasti. The government has made a concrete action plan for the development of these districts, Yogi Adityanath said.

RELATED STORIES

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched several projects to give a thrust to tourism in Shravasti and the construction of a new airport is progressing rapidly, he said.

He said Bahraich has a special significance from the point of view of spirituality and culture, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the construction of a memorial at the historic victory site of Maharaja Suheldev.

This memorial will emerge as a new tourist centre, adding to the pride and dignity of people of Bahraich, he said.

The Prime Minister has given the mantra of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” for the development of the country and the state, the chief minister said, adding that the central and state governments were working to improve the life of every citizen without any discrimination.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme, 42 lakh poor families have been provided houses in the state, he said. In Bahraich, housing has been provided to 1,36,105 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 8,462 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and 2,049 beneficiaries under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, he said.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, 4,85,384 individual toilets have been constructed in Bahraich. Similarly, 1,036 community toilets have been also built in the district, he said. These toilets have become an important means of protecting women’s dignity along with realising the vision that each citizen remains healthy, Yogi Adityanath said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over Nitin Agarwal filing nomination for deputy speaker post

Uttar Pradesh deputy speaker election: Backed by BJP, plain sailing likely for Nitin Agarwal

Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh will give 50,000 compensation to kin of each Covid victim

Key rituals of Bade Hanuman temple, Baghamabari Gaddi Math in Prayagraj to be streamed live soon
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP