CM Yogi launches ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh,’ administers oath of ‘Panch Pran’

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign on Wednesday, on the 98th anniversary of Kakori Train Action. Speaking on the occasion, he appealed to the masses to upload selfies clicked at martyrs’ memorials.

Appealing to the people to join the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign, he said every gram panchayat and municipal body would be associated with ‘Panch Pran (HT file)

He also administered the oath of ‘Panch Pran’ during the programme to the people who pledged to make the country a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047.

He asked the people to stand at their place from August 13 to 15, worship the soil and bow down to the heroes. “August 14, 1947, was the day of the tragedy of the partition of India and another partition of the country would not be allowed at any cost,” he asserted.

Yogi Adityanath also felicitated the families of martyrs of the freedom struggle, namely Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaq Ullah Khan, Shachindra Nath Bakshi and Ramakrishna Khatri and said the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had showcased the vision of a New India. He also honoured the families of those killed in the Kargil War.

“The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav has shown the vision of a new India, one that is sans discrimination based on caste, colour, creed or religion against any of its citizens,” he said.

Paying rich tributes to the revolutionaries, martyrs and the jawans guarding the country’s borders and those taking care of internal security, he urged the people to upload selfies taken at martyrs’ memorials. “The Tiranga is the symbol of our pride. It should be hoisted at every residence,” he added.

Every citizen must take the resolution of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat (one India, great India), he asserted.

“All must discharge their duties honestly. Those who don’t do so are cheating the nation,” he said.

“The present generation might not have witnessed the celebration of Independence, but they are fortunate to participate in the celebration of its 75th year which has been named Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” he said.

“We have become the fifth largest economy, replacing Britain that ruled us for 200 years. India is presiding over the G20 and moving towards self-reliance. The nation is paving the way for the welfare of humanity in the world,” he said.

“The money the revolutionaries got in the Kakori Train Action was ₹4,679. The British government spent ₹10 lakh, from the arrest of the revolutionaries till their hanging. If there is passion, determination and willpower to fight, then the biggest physical force can be brought down. It is this spirit that had forced the autocratic regime of that time to surrender,” he added.

He also remembered revolutionaries such as Birsa Munda on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (Tribal Day). He said the day was remembered in India for many historical events. Tribal society played an important role in India’s independence. India was proud of its heritage, he added.

Yogi Adityanath also planted trees in the Amrit Vatika and visited an exhibition in memory of the martyrs.