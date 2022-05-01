Yogi Adityanath launches portal to benefit 1.15 million pensioners in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday rolled out a new platform — e-pension portal — to ensure transparent and hassle-free disbursement of pension to retired state government employees, said a state government statement soon after the launch on the occasion of Labour Day.

The portal will benefit around 11.5 lakh (1.15 million) pensioners in Uttar Pradesh.

“Labour Day marks the hard work and contribution of each worker towards the growth of the state. The e-pension portal will end the struggle for those receiving pension and will make the process transparent, paperless, contactless and cashless,” Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion.

Praising the services of workers, he said, “Each worker’s hard work matters and has contributed towards the progress of the state. You will be recognised as pension-yogi, not pension-bhogi, as you are karm-yogi.”

Taking note of the complaints of state government employees who superannuate from service, the portal will track the status of their applications and ease the living of lakhs of people.

“Through technology, Uttar Pradesh, in the last five years, has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of its 25 crore people. The government is making consistent efforts to introduce technology in every field,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi said the portal is the effort of the Uttar Pradesh finance department to end the pain and agony of senior citizens.

“This end-to-end online pension portal is built to make the process of receiving pension simpler. It will eliminate the need for pensioners to go anywhere physically,” Yogi Adityanath added.

Working on the Central government guidelines, the state finance department has created the portal which will have the option of tracking the status of employees who attain the age of 59.5 years.

“We need to emphasise on making good use of the knowledge, experience and efforts of the retired employees which can help in value addition towards the progress and development of the state,” he said.

This system has been implemented for the state government employees and soon, other departments will also join the process which will benefit lakhs of people, Yogi Adityanath said.

Listing the efforts of the government towards providing social and economic security to labourers, Yogi Adityanath highlighted that every worker — whether migrant or resident — has been provided an insurance cover of ₹2 lakh and health insurance cover of ₹5 lakh.

For providing proper education to the children of the labourers who keep migrating for work, the government has also made arrangements for Atal residential schools, he said.

