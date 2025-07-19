Yogi Adityanath meets Modi, Shah, Nadda amid consensus bid on new party chief

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union health minister and BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi on Saturday amid efforts for a consensus on the appointment of a new party chief. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi on Saturday. (SOURCED)

Yogi Adityanath, who reached New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, first went to meet Modi. Thereafter, he met Nadda and Shah. An official spokesman described the meetings as courtesy calls.

Though no further details have been shared, the meetings have come when the BJP is in the process of appointing a new national president of the party and discussions among the top leaders appear to have centered on the issue.

Later, in a post on X, Yogi called the PM the world’s most popular leader and said, “I had the honor of meeting the world’s most popular leader, the respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji, in New Delhi today and received his warm guidance. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister ji for granting me his valuable time!”

As the appointment of a new UP BJP chief is also to be made soon, speculation is rife about the front-runners for the post.

Deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya recently visited New Delhi and met senior party leaders there.

A new state president for the party has to be appointed by the month-end, according to BJP sources.

The party’s central leadership wants to take Adityanath into confidence before selecting a new state president.

Selection of the new state president is crucial for the party as panchayat polls are due early next year and assembly polls in 2027.

These two elections are expected to be a crucial test for the new state president.