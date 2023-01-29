Yogi Adityanath meets young leaders from various nations at GenNext Democracy Network programme

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said if young leaders of the world work together with commitment towards democracy, it will pave the way for the welfare of humanity, not only in India but also across the world.

He was addressing participants of the GenNext Democracy Network programme at his official residence here.

“All the countries of the world are working together with the spirit of India’s ancient motto ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam(the world is a family), while having adopted democracy in some form or the other which can provide a new inspiration to the world,” the chief minister said, according to a statement issued by his office after the event.

He felicitated young leaders from Argentina, Botswana, Canada, Hungary, Indonesia, Japan and Lithuania on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and citizens.

India, which is currently celebrating the Amrit Mahotsav of its independence, is not only the largest democracy in the world, but also the mother of all democracies, he said.

Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh represented the spiritual and cultural ethos of India and was an important state in many ways, he said.

“Uttar Pradesh plays the most important role in India’s food production in this state. With 11 % cultivable land, we produce 20 % of India’s total foodgrains. Uttar Pradesh is number one in India in foodgrains, sugarcane, vegetable and milk production. For the last few years, the work done in the field of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh has instilled a new confidence in the state as well as in the entire country,” he said.

Welcoming the young leaders, the CM said, “I am happy that you have come here after visiting the oldest city of the world, Kashi. Kashi is the city of India’s spiritual and cultural identity.”

Referring to the relations of India and Uttar Pradesh with Indonesia, the CM said that Ramlila of Indonesia is famous across the world.

“Every year, I invite Indonesia’s Ramlila to perform in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram and I am happy that Ramlila from Indonesia fascinates the people of entire Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

He said that on the one hand, young leaders associated with major democracies of the world are coming to India through this event organised by ICCR, and on the other G20 summits are also going to be held at different places in India under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

India is hosting the seventh batch of young leaders from January 22 to 31, 2023, as part of a new initiative called the Gen Next Democracy Network. The event has been planned by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). Under this, young emerging leaders from the global fora are visiting India to have a comprehensive overview of India’s democratic traditions, its cultural heritage, its developmental initiatives, and Indian democratic traditions at the Central and state levels.

