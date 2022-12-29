Yogi Adityanath orders action against officers in 24 districts for laxity in redressing grievances

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered action against officers in 24 districts for negligence in redressal of people’s grievances, according to a government handout issued on Wednesday evening.

“The chief minister’s office has written to the additional chief secretary (recruitment) and principal secretary (home) seeking action against the erring officers for repeated negligence in the quality disposal of public complaints received on the Integrated Grievances Redressal System (IGRS) portal,” according to the government release.

“The chief minister’s office reviewed the progress made in resolution of complaints received from people in Azamgarh, Baghpat, Sonbhadra, Kasganj, Moradabad, Rampur, Pilibhit and Etah districts in October and found that despite repeated warnings, the district magistrate’s offices in the districts had either failed to feed the mobile phone numbers of the complainants into the system or had fed it wrongly,” according to the government release.

“Similarly, negligence was also detected during review of the reports received from the district level offices of the police in Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Lucknow Rural, Kasganj, Ballia, Mainpuri, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Banda, Kanpur Outer, Basti, Amethi, Hathras, Hamirpur, Mathura and Sant Kabir Nagar in resolution of people’s complaints. Taking strong exception to this, the Yogi government has ordered action against erring officers,” the release said. The CM’s office had released a 20-point check list recently.

“The chief minister’s office had also made a provision for seeking clarification through IGRS for the first time from officers responsible for poor handling of revived cases and also taking punitive measures against them if their explanations were not satisfactory,” the release read.

“Many serious cases came to the fore during the investigation of the CM’s office in redressal of public grievances. The applicant has been asked to present the records by appearing in the office. The applicant has also been informed about the arrangements for giving benefits of the schemes of the government. Meanwhile, report has been sought from the concerned officer,” the release stated.

The directives issued by the chief minister included uploading copy of the proceedings as evidence along with the report in cases of action under section 107/116/151 of IPC by the police department and uploading the final disposal report after talking to the applicant over the phone as required and in land dispute cases mentioning if the case is pending in any court, uploading report with full details, name of court, case number, next date of hearing etc,

Cases of land dispute or land measurement should be settled by forming a joint team of revenue and police by registering them in the police station during ‘Samadhan Divas’ are some of the other directives. In the revived cases of IGRS, uploading the report along with the evidence after the senior officer interacts with the applicant and a site inspection is conducted too is to be ensured, the release added.