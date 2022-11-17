Yogi Adityanath orders construction of new court buildings in many districts across Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the construction of new court buildings with modern facilities in many districts, including Agra, Auraiya, Hapur, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Bahraich, Chandauli and Hathras.

The public works department (PWD) and the planning department have been ordered to submit a detailed presentation for the construction of these new court buildings within 15 days.

Yogi Adityanath said that these structures need to be aesthetically pleasing and vertically oriented to save land, according to a press note issued by the chief minister’s media team. He also ordered that these buildings be constructed keeping requirements over the next 25 to 30 years in mind.

“Directions have been issued that the new court buildings should have clean and airy rooms for judges, good chambers for advocates, a decent library, canteen, parking area and a seminar hall. The new court buildings should be developed as a model for the state and the country,” CM Yogi Adityanath was quoted as saying in the press note.

Yogi Adityanath also directed the officials to construct residential colonies for judges and other judicial officers and employees. All courts and registrar offices should be upgraded to “e-offices”, the CM said, according to the press note.

“CM has also given orders to finish the land acquisition process as soon as possible, adding that the newly purchased land should be free of any patches or other issues,” the press note said.

He advised officials to incorporate any attractive architectural feature found in any corner of the country for the court buildings.

“Visit the courts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh in particular in this regard,” the chief minister said.

The design of the new court buildings can be divided in three categories: districts with a population of fewer than 25 lakh, 25-40 lakh, and districts with a population of between 40 and 70 lakh. The CM has asked to complete all these works in mission mode and submit the action plan and design within 15 days.

Yogi Adityanath also said DMs and SPs must hold regular meetings with the district judges.