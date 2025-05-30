Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh, hails him as pioneer of land reforms

Paying tribute to former Prime Minister the late Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that the nation continues to remember him as a pioneer of land reforms, an architect of the land ceiling law, a tireless advocate for rural development and the welfare of farmers. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath paying tribute on the occasion of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh’s death anniversary in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

Garlanding the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh in front of the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Adityanath said, “It is the good fortune of Uttar Pradesh that its people had the guidance and leadership of Chaudhary Sahab for an extended period.”

“As the chief minister of the state, he took several groundbreaking initiatives for land reforms, governance purity, and transparency in rural development, whose impact is still felt across villages and among all sections of the society,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath highlighted Chaudhary Charan Singh’s leadership as the prime minister, deputy prime minister, and head of key ministries, including home and finance.

Prominent among those present on the occasion included deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, cabinet ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Jaiveer Singh, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal and chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

Later, Adityanath also paid tribute to Chaudhary Charan Singh through his official social media account.

In his post, he wrote: “The path to the nation’s prosperity passes through the fields and barns of our villages. Chaudhary Charan Singh dedicated his life to the cause of prosperous villages and empowered farmers. He worked tirelessly for the uplift of the underprivileged and the advancement of rural India. The double-engine government is committed to carrying forward its legacy and vision.”