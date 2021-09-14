Yogi Adityanath says eyes of the world will be on Uttar Pradesh assembly election

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the eyes of the entire world would be on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly election and asked the BJP media unit to be well prepared to counter misinformation.

Yogi Adityanath was addressing the concluding session of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media workshop at the state headquarters in Lucknow.

“We must strengthen the presence on the social media and counter misinformation campaign against us. In the 2022 polls, the eyes of the entire world, not just the country, would be on UP and that’s why the media unit would have to be well prepared,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Adityanath took a veiled dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and referred to its allegations regarding bungling in the purchase of corona kits.

“A Delhi party spread misinformation in UP about the purchases we made, but when we gathered information about the purchases made by the party in Delhi, we found that purchases thrice the price of UP were made there. FIRs were registered in Delhi to expose the culprits,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The media workshop assumes significance ahead of the 2022 UP assembly elections. Well-known party spokespersons Sambit Patra and Zafar Islam arrived in Lucknow to impart tips to the party’s media unit in UP.

Mentioning how to market the achievements of the government, Yogi Adityanath said, “Work is in progress to start rapid rail between Meerut and Delhi. Once complete, it would reduce the travel time between the two points from 3 hours to just 45 minutes. There would hardly be any assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh (UP) where works between ₹ 500 crore and ₹1000 crore weren’t sanctioned. We will have to take these works to the masses.”

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal said the party would have to formulate a proper strategy ahead of the assembly elections to counter misinformation.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya referred to the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s three new farm reform laws.

“This is not a farmers’ agitation. It is a poll agitation which is being backed by anti-farmer forces aimed at diverting public attention from the government’s achievements,” Maurya said.

National spokespersons Sambit Patra and Zafar Islam stressed on the need for homework before speaking to the media.