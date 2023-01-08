Yogi Adityanath says organic farming need of the hour, calls for putting a stop to excessive use of pesticides

Calling for putting a stop to the excessive use of chemicals and pesticides, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said organic farming was the need of the hour, especially in the districts along the Ganga.

“People are polluting the environment for their petty gains. There is a need to put a stop to the excessive use of pesticides and chemicals, instead organic farming should be promoted,” he said at an international seminar organised by the department of agriculture at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here.

The chief minister also visited the under- construction tent city in Varanasi and directed officials to complete the work there immediately.

He took stock of the basic amenities at the tent city where he was told by officials that the entire premises would free be from liquor and meat. Only ‘satvik’ meals would be served to tourists so that no one’s religious sentiments gets hurt, they said.

Yogi Adityanath also reviewed preparations for a G20 nations’ meet and chaired a meeting with officials to review law and order situation in the city. He also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.