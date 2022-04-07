Yogi Adityanath says quality health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh was a dream before 2017

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality health infrastructure was a dream in Uttar Pradesh before 2017.

Today, Uttar Pradesh is the state with the maximum number of medical colleges in the country, he added.

Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme for concession agreement transfer between the UP medical education department and private organisations for establishment of medical colleges on the public private partnership (PPP) model in Uttar Pradesh.

From 1947 to 2017, merely 12 medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.

After coming to power 2017, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is striving to establish 35 new medical colleges in the state, he said

Seventeen of these medical colleges are functional and work on 16 medical colleges is on, the chief minister said.

“In the next session we will start the academic session in 16 medical colleges as well. Two AIIMS have been set up in UP,” Yogi Adityanath said.

The state government decided to set up medical college on PPP models in 16 districts which did not have medical colleges, he said.

Under this policy, two private players have decided to set up medical colleges in Maharajganj and Sambhal districts.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said a lot of work in the health sector was done in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. The seats in MBBS course increased from 4,450 to 8,378 during this period. There are 1,300 seats for postgraduate courses in government medical colleges and 1,700 seats in private medical colleges.

Principal secretary (medical education) Alok Kumar also expressed his views at the programme.