Yogi Adityanath says sects are different routes to the same destination

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there are different sects and communities in India, but these are not for division.

“These are different routes to reach the destination. Everyone’s goal is the same, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam(the entire world is one family),” Yogi Adityanath said.

The chief minister was addressing sadhus at the Jangambari Math in Varanasi after arriving in the city for a two-day visit.

“All of us should always follow the path of dharma (righteous duty),” Yogi Adityanath added.

The Panchadhik birth centenary programme of Jagatguru Visheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswami was held at the Jangambari Math.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the monastery and also met the sadhus there.

India is moving forward with new energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Yogi Adityanath added.

Religious leaders and Veerashaiva sect devotees from various monasteries across the country came to participate in the function.

The chief minister said that the Gurukul tradition of Jangambari Math was organising the celebrations after completing a long journey.

YOGI REVIEWS PROJECTS IN KASHI

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of development and under construction projects in Kashi.

A total of 97 projects worth ₹12,700 crores are under construction in the districts of Varanasi division.

He instructed the officials to complete the projects on priority.

Safety standards should be ensured at all costs during the construction, he added.

If the safety standards are ignored, strict action will be taken by fixing the responsibility of the departmental officers concerned for any kind of incident, accident, he said.

While bulldozer should not run on any poor person under any circumstances, the mafia should not escape from it, he said.