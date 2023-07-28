Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh’s GST collection has increased to 1.07 lakh crore

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the GST/VAT collection is continuously increasing in the state due to collective efforts.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said Uttar Pradesh leads in filing GST returns. (FILE PHOTO)

A sum of ₹98,107 crore was collected in 2021-22, which increased to ₹1,07,406 crore in 2022-23.

So far, over ₹37,000 crore GST has been collected in the current financial year. This record revenue collection confirms the efforts made so far are in the right direction, he added.

Planned efforts should be made in mission mode to achieve the target of collecting ₹1.50 lakh crore for 2023-24, he added.

The chief minister was reviewing the state tax department’s work in a high-level meeting and gave guidelines for increasing revenue collection, said a government statement.

“The efforts made by the State Tax Department to increase the dealer base have yielded good results. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of traders registered under GST in the country. Efforts to increase the registration base should be continued,” Yogi Adityanath said.

Yogi Adityanath also said: “Filing GST returns is the duty of every businessman/trader. It is encouraging that Uttar Pradesh leads the country in filing returns. More than 95% of returns have been filed as a result of regular review of turnover of non-filers after the return filing due date.”

Yogi asked the officers concerned to make a sector-wise strategy for sensitive items from the point of view of tax evasion.

“Develop intensive training programmes and standard operating procedures to prevent revenue erosion. Planned efforts can be successful in curbing tax evasion,” he said.

The state government is committed to the welfare of GST-registered traders, he said. There is a provision to provide financial assistance to traders in the event of death or permanent disability due to an accident. Financial assistance up to a maximum of ₹10 lakh is being given to the family in case of the death of a businessman in an accident. The benefit of the scheme should be provided with full sensitivity to every businessman/family member eligible for the scheme, he said.

“Tax evasion is a national loss. A competent and diligent team of officers/officials involved in surveys/raids to prevent tax evasion should be formed. Maintaining confidentiality is crucial for the success of such actions. To bring transparency and efficiency to tax administration, the implementation of Artificial Intelligence-based return screening, which has been adopted in the state, has now become a model for various other states. Such innovative measures should be continued in the future as well,” he said.