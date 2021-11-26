Yogi Adityanath suggests keeping a copy of Constitution at home just like religious books

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said people should keep a copy of the Constitution of India at home just like their religious books. He was speaking at an event at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow for advocates’ welfare on the occasion of Constitution Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Constitution gives equal rights to all, including voting rights, and mentions certain duties along with those rights, he said.

“That is why we should keep the Constitution in our homes in the same way as we keep the religious books, so that respect for the Constitution can be inculcated in the mind of every Indian. Everyone, along with their individual religion (dharma), also has a duty towards the nation (rashtra dharma),” he said.

Before this function, Yogi Adityanath and several Uttar Pradesh ministers were connected from Lok Bhavan in Lucknow to a live event in New Delhi where President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Constitution Day programme. The President led the group reading of the Preamble of the Constitution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the lawyers, Yogi Adityanath said that this year was special for the people as it coincided with the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence (75th year of independence) and centenary celebrations of the Chauri Chaura incident.

He said the UP Vidhan Sabha had also organised special sessions on the values of the Constitution.

“It will not be wrong if the Constitution is called the soul of India,” he said.

He said PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the memorial of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Constitution Day was celebrated for the first time in the country with full honour on November 26, 2015, he added.

Congratulating the people of the state on the 71st Constitution Day of the country, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday also announced chambers for lawyers will be built in the high court and the courts of all the districts, besides making proper arrangements for litigants coming to the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that his government had increased the Advocate Welfare Fund in the state from ₹1.5 to ₹5 lakh.

“The state government has successfully taken forward its efforts like modernization of courts, construction of advocate chamber, POCSO court, fast track court, establishment of National Law University at Prayagraj,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath also said before 2017, the citizens of UP were looked upon with suspicion and the state used to be considered BIMARU (laggard), but now the situation had changed.

“We have implemented the rule of law in the state,” he said.

“Today, the law-and-order situation of UP has become an example. Uttar Pradesh is at number one in 44 schemes of the country. Respect for the country and the state has increased among the common people,” Yogi Adityanath added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Uttar Pradesh had become the first choice of investors and the UP model had also been appreciated in the recently held DGPs’ conference.