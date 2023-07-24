Uttar Pradesh: Yogi 2.0 ministry likely to be expanded soon

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to carry out an expansion of his ministry soon to accommodate more OBC leaders and other faces from Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as chief minister for a second term on March 25, 2022. (FILE PHOTO)

This will be the first expansion of the Yogi 2.0 ministry, which has eight vacancies. Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as chief minister for a second term on March 25, 2022.

The council of ministers now has 52 members with 18 ministers of cabinet rank, including deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, 14 ministers of state (independent charge) and 20 ministers of state.

Those aware of the development said the ministerial expansion has been necessitated to accommodate Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, who recently joined the NDA fold.

His party has six members in the assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Dara Singh Chauhan, who resigned his seat and joined the BJP early this month, may also be inducted.

Other leaders joining the BJP may also be considered for the expansion ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Yes, there are indications about the induction of at least two to four ministers the next month. This number may go up further to accommodate more faces. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will take a call about whether the ministerial expansion is to be carried out before or after the Monsoon session of the state legislative assembly likely to be convened in the second week of August 2023,” said a senior BJP leader.

Rajbhar recently indicated that the BJP leadership has asked him to meet again after some time and the issue of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party joining the state ministry may come up for discussions then. His assertion indicated that the expansion of the state ministry may get the BJP leadership’s nod after Parliament’s Monsoon session scheduled to end on August 11.

There are also indications that the chief minister may use the opportunity to carry out a reshuffle.

It remains to be seen whether he will consider dropping some ministers.

“It is for the chief minister to evaluate the performance of his ministers and take a call. He may also do so to balance his ministry with social justice and regional factors,” said another leader.

“As of now, we have indications about three or four names. But suggestions are made till the last minute and the number of ministers to be inducted may change,” the same leader said.

