Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election / Yogi Adityanath to take oath on March 25, top BJP leadership to attend: Report
uttar pradesh assembly election

Yogi Adityanath to take oath on March 25, top BJP leadership to attend: Report

The ceremony will be held at Lucknow's Ekana cricket stadium, which the Yogi government, in its first term, renamed after BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Yogi Adityanath celebrating BJP's win in the UP assembly elections, on March 10.
Published on Mar 18, 2022 08:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Yogi Adityanath, who led the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to victory in the recently-held Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, will be sworn-in for his second term as the chief minister on March 25, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Livehindustan reported on Friday. The venue for the oath-taking ceremony will be state capital Lucknow’s Ekana cricket stadium, which the Yogi government, in its first term, renamed after BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in November 2018, the report further said.

Also Read | Ex-bureaucrats, women MLAs & fresh faces likely to power Yogi govt 2.0

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, party president JP Nadda, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, office bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) etc. are expected to attend the ceremony. Invitation will be extended to top opposition leaders as well, including three former chief ministers--Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Adityanath’s predecessor, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Also Read | Yogi concludes consultations in Delhi, BJP names Amit Shah central observer for Uttar Pradesh

From the Congress’ side, party president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be invited, the report said.

RELATED STORIES

Beneficiaries of various schemes of the first Yogi government, including women, will also be invited, it added.

Also Read | BJP begins second round of consultations for government formation in Uttar Pradesh

The BJP, which won 255 seats (273 with allies) in the 403-member assembly, created history by becoming the first government in the country’s most populous state, since 1987, to be re-elected after completing its first term. Its main challenger, the SP-led alliance, won 125 seats, of which 111 went to the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

UP went to polls in seven phases; voting took place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes was held on March 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yogi adityanath bjp uttar pradesh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP