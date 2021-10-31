Yogi Adityanath: Will those responsible for Ayodhya firing apologise to the nation?

Playing up the issue of the firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya during the Samajwadi Party (SP) rule 31 years ago on October 30, 1990, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked if those responsible for ordering the firing would apologise to the nation.

Adityanath was speaking at a social representative meet of the Other Backward Class (OBC) community in Lucknow.

“Would those who killed innocent kar sevaks in Ayodhya muster up the courage to apologise to the nation now?” he asked.

Adityanath had also made a mention of the Ayodhya firing on the 31st anniversary of the anniversary on Saturday, while the BJP shared a video of the police firing on its official @BJP4UP twitter handle. Earlier on Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah had set the tone for the 2022 UP poll campaign, referring to the Ayodhya firing. He had stated that while the kar sevaks were killed during the SP rule, the dream of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya was set to be fulfilled under the BJP.

Adityanath said the courts, too, ratified the BJP stance on the Ram temple and that is why the temple construction has started in Ayodhya.

“A grand Ram temple is being built under the BJP rule. The previous governments, instead of engaging in constructive politics and good governance, focused on firing on Ram bhakts,” Adityanath said.

Yogi also claimed credit for establishing the rule of law and said mafia and anti-social elements are behind bars and the supremacy of the rule of law has been established.

“This is the time to make all the people aware that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been marching from strength to strength. This is India’s golden era and the country’s global stock is at an all-time high. The Taliban has tormented both Pakistan and Afghanistan, but Talibanis know that if they dare march towards India, air strikes would follow,” Adityanath said.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) refused to comment on Adityanath’s query, with party leaders claiming that the BJP, aware of a certain defeat, was busy playing divisive politics.

“The BJP would be driven out of UP. The Samajwadi Party organisation is strong. The BJP lost in Bengal and it will lose in UP, too,” said Samajwadi Party vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda. Apart from the one that Adityanath addressed, BJP held two more caste meets on Sunday.