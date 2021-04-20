Yogi announces weekend corona curfew

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a two-day weekend corona curfew to be enforced from 8pm on Friday to 7am on Monday across the state as part of measures to fight Covid-19.

In addition to the weekend curfew, no other activities, barring essential services, will be allowed from 8pm to 7am daily in the districts having more than 500 active cases of Covid-19. The new rules for the corona curfew will come into force immediately, he added.

The chief minister was reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a video conference with officers of Team-11 here. He said every citizen contributed in making corona curfew a success. People should not venture out unnecessarily and should celebrate festivals at home, he added.

He also said the people should mandatorily use mask while moving out of their homes. There should be no crowding at public places and this should be strictly enforced, he added.

State to have 15,000 more Covid-19 beds

He said the number of Covid-19 beds should be doubled in Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Jhansi, Gorakhpur and Meerut. As many as 200 beds should be increased in every district immediately, he said, adding that all these beds should have regular oxygen supply.

He said with this, the state would have 15,000 more Covid-19 beds. He said a secretary-level officer should be deployed to oversee the increase in number of beds and this work should be carried out on top priority. Minister for medical education and minister for health should be in regular communication with the administration in different districts and ensure action, he added.

The chief minister said King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and Balrampur hospitals should work as dedicated Covid hospitals to the optimum. He said Era, TS Mishra, Integral, Hind and Mayo Medical College should also use their capacity to the optimum and work as Covid-19 hospitals. Non-Covid patients undergoing treatment there should be shifted elsewhere, he added.

The chief minister said more than 4,500 beds were available in Lucknow. He said new hospitals should be listed in L-2 and L-3 categories and the number of beds be increased there. He said a nodal officer should be appointed for all the hospitals of Lucknow and the situation there should be reviewed through integrated command and control centres.

He said more than 800 beds were available at the Swaroop Rani Medical College and United Medical College of Prayagraj. The number of beds available in private hospitals was more than this and the number be increased further, he added.

The chief minister said RT-PCR positivity rate was higher in Varanasi and the number of tests should be increased there. He said in view of the way the Covid-19 infection was spreading, the need for isolation and ICU beds was bound to increase there.

Besides Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Memorial (GSVM) Medical College, Rama Medical College and Narayana Medical College, the resources of private medical colleges should also be used in the fight against Covid-19 in Kanpur, the chief minister said.