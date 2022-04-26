Yogi asks ministers and officers to declare assets

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked his ministers to declare their moveable and immoveable assets, along with that of their family members. He also asked all public servants, including IAS and PCS officers, to declare their assets.

“We will have to present a model for others by our own conduct, and ministers should ensure that there is no interference by their family members in their official work,” said Yogi while presiding over a meeting of his council of ministers here.

He said the code of conduct for ministers, as per provisions of People’s Representation Act, should be followed with all commitment and that the assets should be declared within three months of their taking oath as minister.

Yogi said his government has completed one month and the roadmap has been worked out. He said the state government would now reach out to the people. He said 18 groups of ministers (GoMs) have been constituted to visit 18 divisions from Friday to Sunday. He said all ministers should complete their tours to divisions before commencement of the forthcoming session of state legislature. He said the GoMs would be rotated in divisions after the tours of the first phase.

Yogi said the ministers should stay in the state capital on Monday and Tuesday and remain in their constituencies or districts under their charge from Friday to Sunday. He said every GoM would have to submit a report to the chief minister’s office and the same would be discussed at the cabinet meeting.

Yogi said a presentation has been made before the council of ministers about the organization structure, their achievements in the past five years and action plan for 100 days, six months, one year, two years and five years.

He said now was the time to implement the action plan and all ministers should guide officers of their respective departments. He said quality and time bound implementation of projects should be ensured.

Yogi said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all would have to work to ensure welfare of the people.

About the GoMs, he said a minister of state has been added to the GoMs, headed by deputy chief ministers, while other GoMs would have three ministers.

He said every team would have to spend at least 24 hours in a district and the ministers leading the team should cover at least two districts. For other ministers, responsibility of one district should be given.

He said the GoM will hold a divisional review meeting during tour of the division and districts could be linked virtually there. He said ministers should stay in a government guest house in the division during their tour. He said participation of public representatives should be ensured. He said they should also meet public representatives and the party organization and listen to problems of the people besides viewing divisional presentations.

Yogi said the ministers should hold ‘chaupals’ during their tour and have a direct dialogue with the people. He said the ministers should also make spot inspection in development blocks to check quality. He said the ministers should also meet beneficiaries of government schemes and review the law and order situation.

The chief minister said ‘Team UP’ has presented a model of good governance, in accordance with wishes of the Prime Minister, and should work for state’s all round development as per people’s expectations. He said ministers of state should be mandatorily called for meetings. He said ministers visiting other states/countries would have to give a presentation before the state cabinet about their experiences.

Ministers heading GoMs/divisions

Dy CM Keshav Prasad Mauryaa (Agra)

Dy CM Brajesh Pathak (Varanasi)

Surya Pratap Shahi (Meerut)

Suresh Khanna (Lucknow)

Swatantradev Singh (Moradabad)

Baby Rani Maurya (Jhansi)

Chaudhary Laxmi Narai (Aligarh)

Jaivir Singh (Chitrakoot)

Dharampal Singh (Gorakhpur)

Nandgopal Gupta ‘Nandi’ (Bareilly)

Bhupendra Singh (Mirzapur)

Anil Rajbhar (Prayagraj)

Jitin Prasada (Kanpur)

Rakesh Sachan (Devipatan)

Arvind Sharma (Ayodhya)

Yogendra Upadhyay (Saharanpur)

Ashish Patel (Basti)

Sanjay Nishad (Azamgarh)

