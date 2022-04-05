Yogi assures aid for ailing kid at Gorakhpur ‘Janta Darshan’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured assistance to the parents of three-year-old Shreyansh, who is suffering from a kidney ailment.

Yogi gave the assurance at the ‘Janta Darshan’, organised at the Hindu Seva Ashram on Gorakhnath temple premises, on the second day of his Gorakhpur visit.

He directed officers to solve people’s grievances on a priority basis.

Anoop Gupta, a resident of Maya Bazar, who was present at the ‘Janta Darshan’ along with his wife and son Shreyansh, informed the chief minister about his son’s ailment and sought assistance for his treatment.

Yogi then directed district magistrate, Gorakhpur, Vijay Kiran Anand to send the necessary documents for treatment of Shreyansh to the state government, immediately. He assured Gupta all possible assistance in the treatment of his son.

The chief minister had came to Gorakhpur on Monday following the attack on Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawans at the Gorakhnath temple on Sunday evening by one Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, a resident of Civil Lines area of the city.

He had then met the injured police personnel in BRD Medical College, inspected the spot where the attack took place and reviewed the temple premises security with top police officers. On Tuesday, Yogi again held a meeting with district administration and police officers of Gorakhpur.