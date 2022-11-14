Yogi assures people of resolving issues in time-bound banner

GORAKHPUR Chief minister Yogi Adityanath heard the grievances of around 400 people at his Janta Darbar on Monday and assured that their issues would be resolved in a time-bound manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Most of these people were facing shortage of funds in treatment of their illnesses. Assuring the people of making arrangements for assistance required in cases of serious illnesses, the CM directed them to make an assessment report of the total expenditure on treatment.

“Public welfare is the priority of the government and all issues raised will be resolved effectively in a time-bound manner. Those suffering from serious illnesses will be provided with all possible help. The government will provide funds to the needy immediately after receiving estimates,” Adityanath said during Janta Darshan on the Gorakhnath temple campus here.

Adityanath inquired from a woman whether she was availing benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and directed authorities to get Ayushman cards made for every eligible person, including the woman. The chief minister distributed candies among children who had come with their families.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Some applicants had reached the Janta Darbar with their children. The CM asked them to send their kids to school and to avail free books and uniform. Inputs from Agency