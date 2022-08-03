Yogi begins another round of divisional tours in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has begun yet another round of divisional tours. In Gorakhpur, he reviewed implementation of development programmes on Wednesday. He will conduct a similar exercise in Azamgarh on Thursday.

Yogi’s tours to Gorakhpur and Azamgarh mark the first round of review meetings following the reshuffle of Groups of Ministers (GoMs) and divisions last week. The GoMs have already completed two rounds of tours.

“Yes, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is beginning yet another round of divisional meetings to review implementation of various government schemes in different divisions. After reviewing government schemes in Gorakhpur on Wednesday, he will go to Azamgarh on Thursday,” said an official spokesman.

The mechanism of holding review meetings at the level of chief ministers, deputy chief ministers and ministers was set in motion after Yogi government 2.0 worked out the agenda for the first 100 days, six months, one year and five years.

Eighteen Group of Ministers (GoMs) have been constituted. Each of them has been allotted a division. As the 18 GoMs completed two rounds of meetings in different divisions, the chief minister reshuffled all the GoMs and the divisions allotted to them a week ago.

The GoMs are expected to camp in different districts in divisions allotted to them and carry out a review there.

The chief minister and two deputy chief ministers have also equally divided the state’s 75 districts among them and they also hold regular review meetings.

About a week after Yogi’s Gorakhpur tour, the GoM led by minister for finance Suresh Khanna is expected to reach there. Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari and minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik are also part of the GoMs assigned the Gorakhpur division.

Anther GoM led by minister for panchayati raj Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and comprising minister of state (independent charge) for ayush, food security and drug administration Daya Shankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’ and minister of state for jails Suresh Rahi is also expected to tour Azamgarh soon.

A presentation made about the reports submitted by the GoMs indicated that the tours are coming in handy for getting the right feedback from the grassroots level. In its report, the GoM for Lucknow division led by minister for agriculture Surya Pratap Shahi appreciated the work done at a basic education board’s school in Sitapur. It recommended better health facilities in Mehmoodabad. Minister for finance Suresh Khanna (GoM for Meerut) stressed the need for better cleanliness, sanitisation and solid waste management in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

“Constant supervision of administrative units is very important. By allocating divisions to GoMs, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has taken the right decision to achieve the goal of good governance. This is a good gesture on the part of chief minister that two deputy chief ministers are also carrying out supervision along with him. The state government gets the right feedback not only about governance, but also about the problems of people by these tours,” said SK Dwivedi, former head of the department of political science at Lucknow University.

Speaking at the orientation programme for the new MLAs at Tilak Hall here on May 21, 2022, governor Anandiben Patel, too, had expressed her happiness about the time table of tours that Yogi had worked out for the ministers.

Patel had given details of her own experiences in Gujarat and the mechanism of sending ministers on tours that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked out as chief minister of Gujarat to get feedback about the situation at the grassroots level there.

