Yogi calls upon youths to join decisive battle against drug mafia

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, on Sunday, called upon the youths to join the decisive fight against illicit liquor and drugs trade.

“The state government has launched a decisive battle (against drug mafia) and prepared an action plan against drug abuse. To prevent the drug dealers from playing with the future of the present generation, strict action has been taken against the drug and spurious liquor mafia,” he said.

The chief minister said this while addressing the concluding ceremony of the first foundation day celebrations of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University, Gorakhpur on Sunday.

“Our resolve is to make the youths of Uttar Pradesh healthy. To end drug addiction, our youths must contribute to state’s fight against the national crime for a bright and successful future,” he said.

“It is an opportunity to strive for better and make the most out of them. We should take every challenge as an opportunity, deal with them by preparing an action plan without worrying about the immediate consequences,” he added.

“We start worrying about the result even before starting work and this is where the difficulty begins. While moving towards the goal, it is necessary to focus on how to start the work and not to worry about the result. If the work starts well then no obstacle, no force, can stop a person from achieving success,” he said.

“It is essential to do research in various fields and take out publications and research papers as envisioned by PM Modi in the National Education Policy. This will take India to new heights globally in terms of education, medical education and health,” he said.

He said that one of the main objectives behind setting up Mahayogi Gorakhnath University was to advance research in the field of education and medicine. “All universities and higher education institutions should work to enhance research and develop a healthy competition among each other for better results,” he added.

He said under PM Modi’s leadership, the country fought against the pandemic without worrying about the consequences. “Under the PM’s guidance, India developed world-class indigenous vaccines in less than a year to fight against Covid-19 whereas under previous governments, vaccine for encephalitis took about 100 years. This was a result of research and innovation that was encouraged by PM Modi,” he said.

“The state government had to send the first sample to Pune for Covid testing. Today, we have a capacity to conduct 4 lakh tests per day. This is because the state government worked with dedication to save both lives and livelihood, he said. “The government worked with positive intent, that is the reason today India has administered over 200 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while nearly 37 crore doses have been administered in U.P. itself,” he said.

“Mahayogi Gorakhnath University is paying attention to health along with education. The hospital located within the campus is providing medical services to the people. Research is also being conducted by the university on diseases that cause sudden deaths. A recent research study at the university has explored a serious disease caused by rat urine,” he said.

He said the youth will no longer have to go outside the state to prepare for competitive examinations as the government has started Abhyudaya coaching. Along with physical and virtual classes, tablets and smart phones are being given to the youth so that there is no hindrance in their studies, he said.

The CM also felicitated meritorious students.