Yogi conducts aerial survey, says anyone disrupting Kanwar Yatra, defiling food items won’t be spared

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, conducted an aerial survey of the route from the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad to Bijnor in western Uttar Pradesh, issued instructions to officials concerned and asserted that no individual causing any kind of disorder or disruption during the yatra should be spared. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of Kanwar Yatra route in Bijnor, on Monday. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

He directed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards those attempting to defile food items or engage in similar disrespectful acts. He stressed that those involved in such actions must face the strictest punishment so that the sacred nature of the Kanwar Yatra is not compromised.

The Kanwar Yatra will start on July 11 with the commencement of the Hindu holy month of Shravan or Sawan. The yatra will end on July 23.

“CM Yogi arrived at Hindon airport in Ghaziabad from Lucknow via state aircraft. He then conducted an aerial survey of the Kanwar Yatra route by helicopter, issuing necessary instructions to officials,” an official statement said.

The chief minister issued instructions to officials to ensure seamless arrangements and security of devotees.

He placed special emphasis on maintaining the sanctity of the yatra, ensuring that the faith and enthusiasm of lakhs of devotees remain undisturbed.

“The environment of the yatra must remain peaceful and well-organised at all times,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to ensure comprehensive arrangements for tents, food, and other essential facilities along the route.

He also directed that cleanliness, electricity, and lighting arrangements along the Kanwar path be of the highest standard.

“Every effort must be made to ensure the yatra is completed smoothly and without incident.”

He underlined the importance of involving voluntary organisations and social groups to strengthen arrangements.

The Kanwar Yatra route mostly falls in western Uttar Pradesh. Police and security personnel will be deployed on the 540-km Kanwar route covering Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and Hapur, according to DIG Meerut range Kalanadhi Naithani.

A total of 838 rest camps have been set up, including 464 in Meerut, 176 in Bulandshahr, 90 in Baghpat, and 108 in Hapur.

During the Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariyas collect water from the Ganga and carry it hundreds of kilometres to offer it to the shrines of Lord Shiva.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh minister AK Sharma said, “This one month is like a celebration throughout the country. We are making sure the facilities are better than last year’s. Streetlights are being installed throughout the Kanwar route.”