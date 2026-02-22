Yogi embarks on Singapore, Japan tour today to woo investors

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will meet top industry leaders in Singapore and Japan during a four-day overseas tour beginning Monday, aimed at attracting investment and strengthening economic partnerships for Uttar Pradesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will first visit Singapore on February 23 and 24, followed by a trip to Japan from February 25 to 26. (File)

This will be his fifth foreign visit after earlier trips to Myanmar, Mauritius, Nepal and Russia. The visit is part of the state government’s push to move towards a USD 1-trillion economy target by 2027-2030. He will be accompanied by industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’.

Adityanath will first visit Singapore on February 23 and 24, followed by a trip to Japan from February 25 to 26.

In Singapore, the chief minister will stay at the Shangri-La Hotel and hold meetings focused on urban development, smart cities, water management, skill development and foreign investment. He is scheduled to meet representatives of around 25 companies.

Talks with global investors, including Google and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, will focus on data-centre infrastructure. Agribusiness opportunities will be discussed with Japfa Group and Olam International, while logistics partnerships will be explored with Mapletree Investments and AI-SATS. Clean and solar energy investments will be taken up with AVPN, GSC Greens and EDPR Sunseap.

He is also expected to hold discussions on industrial parks with Sembcorp Industries, aviation cooperation with Singapore Airlines Engineering Company, hospitality and theme parks with Greenfield Advisory and DreamTrust, and packaging with Universal Success Enterprises.

Meetings are also scheduled with investment funds such as Temasek Holdings, GIC and Blackstone Inc regarding capital investment, and with Fullerton Financial Holdings, DBS Bank and Vertex Ventures on fintech and start-up collaboration.

The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI), FICCI and other business bodies will assist Invest UP in finalising memorandums of understanding. The state will pitch Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Noida and Ghaziabad as pilot destinations for collaboration.

Officials said the delegation will also study urban and logistics projects in Singapore for possible replication in Uttar Pradesh.

From Singapore, Adityanath will travel to Tokyo on February 25. During his Japan visit, he will meet representatives of eight major companies.

Automobile investments will be discussed with Kubota Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation. Semiconductor collaboration will be taken up with Tokyo Electron, electronics manufacturing with Toshiba, and automobile supply-chain cooperation with Toyo Denso, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry and Nagase & Co. Talks will also cover green hydrogen with Kanadevia Corporation and hospitality and real-estate investment with Marubeni Corporation.

The visit will include government-to-business (G-to-B) meetings and investor roundtables focusing on the state’s industrial policy, land bank, expressway network, logistics systems and skill development initiatives. The government expects the discussions to accelerate investment proposals.

A roadshow is planned at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, where the chief minister is expected to address investors. He is also likely to meet the governors of Tokyo and Yamanashi and interact with the Indian diaspora.

The itinerary includes visits to Tokyo, Yamanashi, Osaka and Kyoto. Cultural outreach will also be part of the visit, highlighting Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual centres such as Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura and Vrindavan, with the aim of promoting tourism and heritage cooperation. He is also expected to visit a Hanuman temple in Tokyo’s Ginza area.