Yogi flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

Lucknow Amid chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign-- an initiative to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it -- from his residence here on Saturday.

The chief minister also distributed Tricolours to school children on the occasion. A mixed expression of pride and happiness was writ large on the faces of children as they received the Tricolours from Yogi, said a government spokesperson soon after the event.

The campaign, being held as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of independence, will run till August 15.

While handing over the flags, the chief minister also interacted with the children, explaining to them the importance of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Gifts were given to all the children on behalf of the chief minister, said the spokesperson.

Under the campaign, 4.5 crore national flags would be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13 to 15. The union government had amended the Flag Code of India to allow the national flag to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night, said the spokesperson.

Later, in a video message, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign being held as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pledge to make India “Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat’.

Yogi said that the Tricolour, which was a symbol of India’s magnificence, dignity and pride, also reflected the valour and sacrifices of its people as well as peace.