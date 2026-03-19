Yogi: Generations will remember our govt for getting UP rid of sins

LUCKNOW Marking completion of nine years in office, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted his government’s achievements and stepped up attacks on major opposition parties ahead of 2027 UP polls, asserting that coming generations will remember his government for getting the state rid of “sins” of Samajwadi Party and the Congress and making it a land of virtues. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath with deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshsav Prasad Maurya at the event organised at the Lok Bhawan auditorium to mark nine years of his government. (HT Photo)

“Coming generations will not curse us for not doing anything when given the opportunity. They will say the BJP’s double-engine government got UP rid of the sins of SP and Congress governments, made it a land of virtues, and got a new identity for the state,” said Adityanath speaking at a special programme titled ‘Nav Nirman Ke 9 Varsh’ organised at the Lok Bhawan auditorium to mark nine years of his government.

Adityanath said the SP, Congress and the BSP governments made farmers debt ridden while his government had been able to bring about improvement in their lot as producers with a number of schemes launched for their welfare. He also said the state which was earlier known for having ‘one district, one mafia’, was now having ‘Óne District, One Product and ‘One District, One Medical College schemes.

UP BJP’s top brass, including union MoS (finance) Pankaj Chaudhary, UP BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal, deputy chief ministers, Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with senior ministers of BJP and allies assembled at the programme. They gave a clear political message that the party is on a hat-trick and be given a third term in 2027 UP assembly polls.

Pathak called upon people to vote for his party while Maurya urged people to tear apart the PDA (SP’s social justice coalition) and ensure that the lotus blooms in UP. “We will have to show to people a comparative chart of achievements of the BJP government and those of the opposition,” said Chaudhary.

Listing achievements of his government in the past nine years, the CM said his government has been able to bring about a change in UP, which was now a model for security and good governance.

“…whatever change has been possible in UP over nine years…whatever our double-engine government has been able to do is the result of guidance and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hard work of BJP workers, service by public representatives and cooperation of people,” he said.

The CM also made some major announcements on the occasion. He said the PM had been requested to inaugurate the Jewar International airport on March 28.

Under the Rani Laxmi Bai Scooty Yojana, the UP government will soon begin distribution of vehicles to girls pursuing graduate or post-graduate studies while nearly 2 crore tablets will be distributed to youths, of which 50 lakh had already been distributed, said Adityanath.

He also said that his government was giving a pension of ₹12,000 per annum to nearly 1.06 crore families and the state cabinet may soon consider a proposal to increase this amount. Adityanath made a special mention about welfare schemes for women, saying out of nine lakh government jobs, 1.75 lakh had been given to women. He said 25 crore people of the state were like a family to his government that did not discriminate on the basis of region, caste or religion.