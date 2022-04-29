Yogi government increases wages of labourers, to build schools for their kids | Details here
The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday decided to increase a 10 per cent monthly increase in the honorarium of around 800 outsourcing workers, the marriage grant for the daughters of workers and give collateral-free loans up to ₹1 lakh labourers, <i>Hindustan</i> reported.
With the increase, the honorarium amount will be around ₹800 to 1,100 per month. Currently, around 800 workers are employed in the labour department on outsourcing.
Under the Kanya Vivah Sahayata Yojana, the amount provided for mass marriages has been increased to ₹1 lakh. Till now, the labour department had been providing ₹65,000 for mass weddings.
The decisions were taken at a board meeting chaired by Suresh Chandra with the additional chief secretary of the labour department and the chairman of the building and other construction workers' welfare board. A budget of ₹1,506 crore for the financial year 2022-23 of the board has been approved.
Collateral-free loan
Shramik credit cards will be provided to construction workers to provide collateral-free loans up to ₹1 lakh. The proposal to start the operation of Atal Residential Schools in 18 regions of the state for the children of construction workers, orphans and poor children has also been approved by the board. The construction of these schools will be completed by October. Besides, a proposal to provide free education at the graduation level to the children of all registered construction workers was also passed.
1.5 crore workers and their families will get benefit
Currently, around 1.5 crore workers are registered in the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. With the implementation of the new proposals, all these workers and their families will get the benefit. Whereas, 8.26 crore workers of the state have been registered on the Center's e-Shram portal.
