Yogi: Government working for development sans bias

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation of projects worth ₹484.41 crore in Sitapur on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh was working without discrimination. Sitapur or Rampur, all places as well as people of all communities were benefiting from the schemes launched by the state government, he said.

Hitting out at the opposition for neglecting development and working for its own benefits, Adityanath said the BJP government worked for the development of all without any discrimination and did not indulge in appeasement like others. “Those who accused us of discrimination must introspect. Had they worked for the development of all sections of society without any discrimination, the scenario in UP would have been different,” he said..

The chief minister said the BJP government worked in contrast to the previous governments’ ‘political agendas’, which were limited to caste, faith, religion, place, language and family. “People of all classes are getting the benefits of development schemes launched by the BJP government. The state government’s working mantra is development of everyone and appeasement of none. The opposition parties, when in power, worked through the politics of appeasement. There wasn’t development but riots, corruption, anarchy, terrorism, oppression and injustice,” he said.

The chief minister handed over the symbolic keys of the houses to the beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He also distributed certificates and documents to the beneficiaries selected under welfare schemes like Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Highlighting the work done in four and a half years, the CM expressed his gratitude to the public for showing faith in the government. He also assured the people that the government would ensure the safety, respect and self-reliance of every citizen.

Paying homage to Naimish Dham, the CM highlighted that Sitapur was at number one position among the districts in getting benefits of government’s schemes. In four-and-a-half years, 2.25 lakh families got their ‘Apna Ghar’ and through Ujjwala Yojana, nearly 5 lakh families had been given free LPG connections, he said.

Slamming the opposition for neglecting development in Sitapur, the CM said that even after being so close to the state capital, no development was done here. Referring to the problem of floods in the district, he said that earlier when there were floods or outbreak of any disease, the governments used to turn a blind eye to the sufferings of the people.