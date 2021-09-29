Yogi govt changed perception about UP, big investments pouring in: Satish Mahana

Uttar Pradesh (UP) minister for industrial development Satish Mahana on Wednesday said Yogi Adityanath’s government had changed the perception about the state and cited it as a major achievement of the BJP government.

He said the state has been attracting investments ever since BJP came to power and added that UP continued to be looked at as a major investment destination even during the Covid-19 period.

Speaking to media persons, Mahana listed achievements and the investments that the state had attracted in various sectors in the past four and a half years.

Referring to UP Investors Summit that led to generation of investment intents worth more than ₹4.28 lakh crore, Mahana said investment of nearly ₹1.84 lakh crore was under active stages of implementation.

“218 projects worth ₹51,923 crore are under commercial production, 130 projects worth ₹37,376 crore are under implementation while 449 projects involving an investment of ₹81,334 crore have been facilitated. These include 34 projects worth ₹15,893 crore beginning with commercial production and 23 projects worth ₹6935 crore entering under active implementation stage in post-Covid 19 period,” he said.

About the defence corridor project that has attracted investment of ₹50,000 crore is expected to create 2.5 lakh jobs. “IIT Kanpur has been selected as technology partner for shaping up the defence corridor project,” he said.

Mahana said Aligarh node inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently immediately found ready takers with land allotted to 19 companies who are likely to invest a sum of about ₹1245 crore. “Allotments have been made to three more companies in Kanpur and Jhansi. Next generation (Brahmos-NG) missile project involving investment of ₹300 crore has been proposed to be set up in Lucknow. Another MoU has been signed with Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (BDL) for investing ₹400 crore to set up missile propulsion system factory at Jhansi,” he said.

Mahana said the state government’s helpdesk has attracted more than 96 investment intents worth ₹66,000 crore. He said these include the intents from 10 countries including Japan, US, UK, Canada, Germany, South Korea and Singapore etc.

“Samsung India has relocated its display unit involving an investment of ₹5000 crore to NOIDA making India the third display manufacturer in the world,” he added.