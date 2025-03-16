Yogi govt plans Anganwadi centres in every gram panchayat, 19K ready

The Uttar Pradesh government is working towards setting up Anganwadi centres in every gram panchayat to address malnutrition, strengthening early childhood education, and creating local employment opportunities, a government spokesman said here on Saturday. . According to the department of panchayati raj website, there are 57,691 gram panchayats in the state. (Sourced)

“Since 2018-19, over 19,000 Anganwadi centres have been completed across the state, including 3,020 finished in the current financial year. Construction is underway on another 9,448 centres,” he said.

The government has allocated ₹12,865.58 lakh for the project, ensuring facilities such as play areas, toilets, and clean drinking water are included to provide a safe environment for children.

The spokesman claimed that apart from supporting early childhood education, the initiative is creating jobs for local workers, contributing to the rural economy. “The government aims to establish an ideal Anganwadi centre in every gram panchayat to strengthen community welfare efforts,” he added.