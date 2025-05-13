Yogi govt targets 12% rise in Kharif crop to boost farmers’ income

To boost farmers’ income, the Yogi government has launched a new Kharif strategy targeting a 12% rise in food grain and oilseed production—from 260 to 293 lakh metric tonnes, a government spokesperson said here on Monday. (Pic for representation only)

“Officials have been directed to support this through improved crop planning, promotion of maize and paddy in terms of production and area respectively, and the construction of 8,500 farm ponds for water conservation,” he said.

As part of the Kharif campaign, the state government has revamped its strategy for sowing, crop care, and irrigation. Divisional commissioners and district magistrates have been directed to ensure timely availability of quality seeds, fertilisers, and irrigation. Farmers will also receive technical training under the guidance of agricultural officers.

“To address water scarcity and offer alternative irrigation sources, the state is implementing the farm pond scheme under the National Agricultural Development Scheme. By March 31, a total of 2,033 farm ponds have been constructed across all districts, including Bundelkhand—excluding Gautam Buddha Nagar,” the spokesperson said.

In 2025–26, the scheme will accelerate with 8,499 small farm ponds slated for construction. Farmers will register online to ensure transparent and efficient access to benefits.

“A small farm pond is a mini reservoir that captures rainwater, providing irrigation for crops, water for livestock, and support for fish farming. It is especially valuable in areas with low or erratic rainfall, enhancing water availability and boosting crop yields,” he explained.