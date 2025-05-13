Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Yogi govt targets 12% rise in Kharif crop to boost farmers’ income

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 13, 2025 05:50 AM IST

The Yogi government aims for a 12% rise in food grain and oilseed production with a new Kharif strategy, enhancing irrigation and crop planning.

To boost farmers’ income, the Yogi government has launched a new Kharif strategy targeting a 12% rise in food grain and oilseed production—from 260 to 293 lakh metric tonnes, a government spokesperson said here on Monday.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

“Officials have been directed to support this through improved crop planning, promotion of maize and paddy in terms of production and area respectively, and the construction of 8,500 farm ponds for water conservation,” he said.

As part of the Kharif campaign, the state government has revamped its strategy for sowing, crop care, and irrigation. Divisional commissioners and district magistrates have been directed to ensure timely availability of quality seeds, fertilisers, and irrigation. Farmers will also receive technical training under the guidance of agricultural officers.

“To address water scarcity and offer alternative irrigation sources, the state is implementing the farm pond scheme under the National Agricultural Development Scheme. By March 31, a total of 2,033 farm ponds have been constructed across all districts, including Bundelkhand—excluding Gautam Buddha Nagar,” the spokesperson said.

In 2025–26, the scheme will accelerate with 8,499 small farm ponds slated for construction. Farmers will register online to ensure transparent and efficient access to benefits.

“A small farm pond is a mini reservoir that captures rainwater, providing irrigation for crops, water for livestock, and support for fish farming. It is especially valuable in areas with low or erratic rainfall, enhancing water availability and boosting crop yields,” he explained.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Yogi govt targets 12% rise in Kharif crop to boost farmers’ income
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On