Yogi hauls up dist admn, cops for protests outside LuLu Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has pulled up the district and police administration over the protests organised outside LuLu mall in Lucknow.

The Lucknow administration has been directed to check the efforts of anti-social elements to disturb communal harmony and indulge in lawlessness. It should take the matter seriously and such disorder will not be tolerated. Miscreants trying to create disturbance in the mall should be dealt with strictly, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing administrative and police officers through video-conferencing on Monday, the chief minister said that LuLu mall, a business establishment, has been turned into a political hotbed. Unnecessary statements are being made by certain people, demonstrations are being organised to obstruct the movement of people visiting the mall, he said. No one should be permitted to obstruct traffic on the road by organising prayers or other events.

Expressing concern over the incident of arson and violence in Amroha and Kannauj districts, the chief minister said that there should be no slack shown by officers: a small negligence on their part can lead to a major incident, there could be lawlessness and arson at the place. Officers should review the situation in their respective districts, and there should not be a repeat of the incident like Amroha. “If the Kawadiyas had gone on the wrong side, then where was the patrol party? It clearly shows that the police team was not present at the spot,” the CM said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There should be no repeat of a Kannauj-like incident, the CM said and ordered the district magistrate and superintendents of police to camp at the spot. The repeat of such incidents or slack shown by officials will not be tolerated, he said.

During the month of Sawan, along with Kawad Yatras various programmes will be organised across the state. At some places, Jalabhisek will be organised, as will be Yatras, melas and other events. We should focus on security and alertness.

There are inputs that anti-social elements might attack the Kawadiyas at night while they are resting. There should be proper security at the spot where they rest as well as along the route they move on. There should be traffic diversion on the route.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A work plan should be prepared for the management of the crowd in the big temples in coordination with the temple management. Buses run by the UPSTRC which are in good condition should be permitted to ply on the road. Officers should ensure that ramshackle buses are removed from service.

Focus should be on cleanliness and drinking water during festivals and at melas, he said.