Yogi highlights UP’s turnaround on law and order, economic fronts

Asserting that the era of riots, curfews and lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh has ended, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government will not allow goons and mafia elements to thrive in the state. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at an event in Gorakhpur on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He also highlighted the government’s economic policies and stated that although no new taxes have been imposed in the past nine years, the state’s economy has tripled.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a multi-level parking facility with a commercial complex and unveiling the beautified Ghanta Ghar. He also laid the foundation stone for another commercial complex in Pandeyhata.

The chief minister emphasised that traders and women now feel secure, and the overall environment in the state has significantly improved since 2017.

“We will not allow goons and mafia to flourish on the soil of Uttar Pradesh. Wherever they belong, they will be sent there. The days of riots, curfew, anarchy, and loot are over,” he said.

He directed civic authorities to keep rent in the new commercial complex affordable and ensure tax relief for traders.

“Tax collection should be like clouds that return as rain. When tax revenue is utilised for development and welfare, it leads to prosperity,” he added.

The chief minister said the heritage corridor and the new parking facility near Ghantaghar would help ease traffic congestion and boost commercial activities.

He also assured that traders affected by road widening projects under the heritage corridor would be rehabilitated either in the parking complex or the upcoming Pandeyhata commercial complex.

Adityanath announced approval for a 20 megawatt (MW) floating solar power plant at Chilua Tal, stating that it would support solar lighting initiatives and contribute to developing Gorakhpur as a solar city.

During the visit, the chief minister also offered prayers at the Shitala Mata temple within the complex. He also distributed allotment letters to beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.