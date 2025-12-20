Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
Yogi issues instructions for strict action against overseas job frauds

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 09:18 pm IST

During Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur, Yogi directs the police to not only take stringent action against fraudulent agents but also ensure that the entire amount duped from victims is recovered and returned to them

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday issued firm instructions for strict legal action against agents who cheat people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs, asserting that such fraud will not be tolerated under any circumstances, stated a press note shared by the state government media cell.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed strict legal action in cases related to land grabbing and asked the administration to resolve issues in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner. (FILE PHOTO)
Addressing public grievances during the Janata Darshan held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan auditorium on the Gorakhnath Temple premises in Gorakhpur, the chief minister met nearly 250 people despite the severe cold. He directed the police to not only take stringent action against fraudulent agents but also ensure that the entire amount duped from victims is recovered and returned to them.

He made it clear that all those involved in overseas job scams must be identified and proceeded against strictly under the law. “There is no need to panic. Every genuine issue will be resolved promptly and effectively,” he assured the people.

During the interaction, a woman complained that an agent had cheated her by falsely promising to send a family member abroad. Taking immediate cognisance, the CM instructed the police officials present to initiate strict action against the accused and ensure the victim’s money was refunded. He also cautioned the public against falling prey to such agents, warning that illegal attempts to go abroad often result in serious legal consequences, including imprisonment.

Reviewing complaints related to policing, he emphasised that justice must be delivered without delay. He warned officials that any negligence or laxity in addressing public grievances would invite accountability. He also directed strict legal action in cases related to land grabbing and asked the administration to resolve issues in a fair, transparent and time-bound manner.

Several applicants sought financial assistance for medical treatment. In response, the chief minister instructed officials to promptly prepare hospital cost estimates and forward them to the government, assuring that eligible cases would receive assistance from the CM’s discretionary fund. The programme also saw a lighter moment as Yogi interacted warmly with children who had accompanied their families, encouraging them to attend school and distributing chocolates.

