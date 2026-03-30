Yogi jibe at previous regime: ‘Mafia controlled food supply to anganwadi centres before 2017’

LUCKNOW In a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the distribution of nutritious food for children at anganwadi centres was earlier controlled by liquor mafia syndicates. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath distributes appointment letters to anganwadi workers during an event, in Lucknow on Monday. (@CMOfficeUP/ANI Photo)

“Those who are born with a silver spoon cannot understand the pain of the poor. We cannot expect them to truly relate to such suffering. They may deliver speeches, but they neither connect with people’s hardships nor design effective schemes. Their focus remains limited to their own families. When it comes to inciting unrest before festivals, they rely on goons. Expecting them to work for the public is a distant dream,” the CM said.

The CM alleged that before 2017, the responsibility of supplying nutritious food to children in anganwadi centres had been handed over to liquor mafia groups. “The previous government entrusted this work to a major liquor mafia operator, who effectively controlled the distribution,” he said.

Adityanath made these remarks after distributing appointment letters to newly selected anganwadi workers and handing out smartphones to them.

“When I took over as CM, I was surprised to see the liquor mafia has entered women and child development department. At several places diet did not reach while the quality was poor and this made UP a Bimaru state,” said CM.

“When childhood is malnourished, the state will certainly become Bimaru. This sin was committed by those who used to divide the society in the name of caste and looted food of children. When they deliver speeches from the dais now, I feel like laughing at what they say,” he added.

“We are giving appointments and none of these have been challenged even in previous years. Earlier, selection was done through ‘Parchi and Kharchi’, now ‘No Parchi, No Kharchi,” said the CM.

“If anganwadi centre is smart, your wages should also be smart. So I have told the department to get training done and propose fresh wages for anganwadi workers,” held told the gathering. “At least minimum wages should be guaranteed. We are also implementing provisions under outsourced corporation from April. Earlier, outsourcing companies were controlled by mafia or politicians. They would take ₹10,000-12,000 from government but pay workers only ₹5,000-6,000,” said CM indicating that the wages for anganwadi workers will be revised.

He said a target has been set this year to appoint more than 5,000 anganwadi workers and over 60,000 helpers, for which the recruitment process has begun. The chief minister said anganwadi centers are being constructed at a cost of ₹137 crore while foundation stones for child development project office buildings have also been laid. Construction of anganwadi centres and child development offices worth ₹313 crore has already been completed, he added.

The programme covered the distribution of smartphones to 69,804 anganwadi workers and supervisors, over two lakh growth monitoring devices and appointment letters to 18,440 anganwadi workers and helpers. Besides, 3,170 anganwadi centre buildings and 140 child development project office buildings were inaugurated or had their foundation stones laid during the event.