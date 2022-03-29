Yogi meets WB delegation, discusses project to double farmers’ income

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday met a World Bank (WB) delegation and held detailed discussions on the implementation of the proposed ‘agro-enterprise ecosystem development project’ in the state. World Bank’s lead agriculture specialist Andrew Goodland was also present in the meeting.

Giving this information, a government spokesman said that initially an amount of ₹3,500 crore was proposed to be spent on the scheme for the next five years with a view to doubling income of farmers.

“The proposed project seeks to double income of farmers by setting up and running agriculture-based industries through the farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and by promoting organic farming in the state,” the spokesman explained.

The state government sent a proposal in this regard to the World Bank for funding of the project that is expected to generate new jobs in rural areas apart from doubling income of farmers over the next five years.

“The government will also make necessary policy reforms to attract investment under the scheme,” the spokesman said, adding: “Capacity-building at all levels and strengthening of all institutions concerned apart from providing market linkages to agri products and creating necessary infrastructure including godowns are also essential components of the proposed project.”

The scheme, the spokesman claimed, would encourage economic reforms through inclusive entrepreneurship and agri-business in the state.

Additional chief secretary, MSME and information, Navneet Sehagal was also present in the meeting.